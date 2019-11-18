Huntingdon moves past Cornersville to stay undefeated

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — In Friday’s Class A second round contest, Huntingdon defeated Cornersville in a statement victory 54-7, keeping their undefeated season alive.

All of this comes after Cornersville had been the team responsible for eliminating the Mustangs from the postseason the previous two years. Huntingdon has been rolling for a while now, dominating the run game as usual and excelling on the defensive side of the ball as well.

Coach Swenson’s group will look to continue that trend when they travel to Huntland for Friday’s quarterfinal matchup.