Increasing Clouds This Morning

Weather Update: 8:00 AM, Monday, November 18 —

Good Morning West Tennessee we start the morning off on a chilly note with temperatures in the middle to lower 30s. This is still below average for this time of year. But this is way, way better than last week. A cold front pass through the area last night. That has managed to temporarily clear skies. Clouds will be making their way back into the area as a clipper moves in from the northern plains by later this afternoon and evening. It will mainly bring clouds into the region, but there is a very small chance of a spotty shower or two.



Tonight:

Clouds will continue increasing as a warm front and a broad ridge will move east back across the Midsouth allowing temps to hold in the upper 30s to low 40s. There may be a spotty shower or two, but the better rain chances will certainly be later this week.

