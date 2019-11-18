Lexington woman sentenced to 15 years on meth charges

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Lexington woman has been sentenced to more than 15 years in custody after an investigation into alleged methamphetamine sales in West Tennessee.

Amanda Ivey, 45, was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

In a news release, the U.S. Attorney’s office says Ivey was accused of distributing meth to undercover confidential informants. The release says Ivey was stopped by police near Darden Park in Henderson County, when a loaded .40-caliber pistol was found in the vehicle.

The release says Ivey was found with $500 in cash in her possession, and a man in the car, identified as Shane Rushing, had more than $9,000.

Rushing told police he was going to buy methamphetamine and pay for previous drug purchases, the release says.

The release says Ivey admitted to buying meth from Rushing, and she was ultimately held responsible for possession of six kilograms of methamphetamine.

She was sentenced to serve three years of supervised release, in addition to 15 years in custody.