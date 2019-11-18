Local college receives check from Coca-Cola Foundation

JACKSON, Tenn.– Students at one local college received an early Christmas gift.

The Coca-Cola Foundation presented a $1,000 check to Lane College on Monday.

The presentation took place in the Cyber Cafe to support student scholarships for their first generation students involved in the Power of Potential Scholars program.

This program is for high school students who meet the criteria of grade point average, recommendations and gratitude for the college.

“I’m thankful with Jesus, joy to receive this gift to support our students,” President of Lane College Logan Hampton said.

There were 81 first generation scholars to receive this scholarship.