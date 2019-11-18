Mugshots : Madison County : 11/15/19 – 11/18/19

1/43 Adonis Winston Harassment domestic assault

2/43 Cody Parsons Driving under the influence, vehicular assault

3/43 Amberly Moore Violation of community corrections

4/43 Andrew Ferguson Criminal trespass



5/43 Avery Mcalister Failure to appear, disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest

6/43 Carloscarlos Chavaque Driving under the influence

7/43 Christopher Longstreet Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possess

8/43 David Williams Schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, contraband in a penal institution



9/43 Dennis Bond Failure to appear

10/43 Derrick Lucas Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possess

11/43 Diana Campbell Violation of probation

12/43 Dios Tate Driving on revoked/suspended license



13/43 Dustin Haltom Failure to appear

14/43 Eric Cagle Identity theft

15/43 Estella Justice Violation of probation

16/43 Harry Pittman Failure to appear



17/43 Jacqueline Arnold Violation of probation

18/43 Jason Hayslett Driving on revoked/suspended license

19/43 Jimmy Franklin Violation of probation, failure to appear

20/43 Katlyn Saxon Schedule II drug violations



21/43 Keifer Thompson Public intoxication

22/43 Leon Jarmon III Aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, burglary of a motor vehicle/not parts

23/43 Luciano Alonzo Driving while unlicensed

24/43 Makala Pettigrew Violation of probation



25/43 Martell Gray Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

26/43 Melissa Holt Failure to appear

27/43 Michael Fisher Identity theft, contraband in a penal institution, schedule III drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

28/43 Morgan Bond Schedule IV drug violations, schedule VI drug violations



29/43 Panky Williams Driving on revoked/suspended license

30/43 Paulino Rameriz Leaving the scene of accident

31/43 Ricardo Mosley Driving while unlicensed

32/43 Rondarius Sterling Failure to appear



33/43 Ronnie Dorris Simple domestic assault, reckless endangerment

34/43 Shannon Forrest Criminal impersonation, unlawful drug paraphernalia

35/43 Tara Taylor Criminal impersonation, schedule IV drug violations

36/43 Taradise Transou Reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license



37/43 Terrell Greer Schedule II drug violations

38/43 Timothy Hinson Rape, aggravated sexual battery

39/43 Timothy West Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

40/43 Travis Hardin Aggravated domestic assault



41/43 Trevor Jones False imprisonment, aggravated domestic assault, interfere with emergency call

42/43 Tyler Jordan Simple domestic assault, violation of order of protection

43/43 William Hairrell Aggravated domestic assault























































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/15/19 and 7 a.m. on 11/18/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.