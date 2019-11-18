Mugshots : Madison County : 11/15/19 – 11/18/19 November 18, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/43Adonis Winston Harassment domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/43Cody Parsons Driving under the influence, vehicular assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/43Amberly Moore Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/43Andrew Ferguson Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 5/43Avery Mcalister Failure to appear, disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 6/43Carloscarlos Chavaque Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 7/43Christopher Longstreet Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possess Show Caption Hide Caption 8/43David Williams Schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, contraband in a penal institution Show Caption Hide Caption 9/43Dennis Bond Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/43Derrick Lucas Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possess Show Caption Hide Caption 11/43Diana Campbell Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/43Dios Tate Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/43Dustin Haltom Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/43Eric Cagle Identity theft Show Caption Hide Caption 15/43Estella Justice Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 16/43Harry Pittman Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 17/43Jacqueline Arnold Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 18/43Jason Hayslett Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 19/43Jimmy Franklin Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 20/43Katlyn Saxon Schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 21/43Keifer Thompson Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 22/43Leon Jarmon III Aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, burglary of a motor vehicle/not parts Show Caption Hide Caption 23/43Luciano Alonzo Driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 24/43Makala Pettigrew Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 25/43Martell Gray Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 26/43Melissa Holt Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 27/43Michael Fisher Identity theft, contraband in a penal institution, schedule III drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 28/43Morgan Bond Schedule IV drug violations, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 29/43Panky Williams Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 30/43Paulino Rameriz Leaving the scene of accident Show Caption Hide Caption 31/43Ricardo Mosley Driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 32/43Rondarius Sterling Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 33/43Ronnie Dorris Simple domestic assault, reckless endangerment Show Caption Hide Caption 34/43Shannon Forrest Criminal impersonation, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 35/43Tara Taylor Criminal impersonation, schedule IV drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 36/43Taradise Transou Reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 37/43Terrell Greer Schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 38/43Timothy Hinson Rape, aggravated sexual battery Show Caption Hide Caption 39/43Timothy West Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 40/43Travis Hardin Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 41/43Trevor Jones False imprisonment, aggravated domestic assault, interfere with emergency call Show Caption Hide Caption 42/43Tyler Jordan Simple domestic assault, violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 43/43William Hairrell Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/15/19 and 7 a.m. on 11/18/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest