November is Epilepsy Awareness month.

Sources say one in 10 Tennesseans will have a seizure at some point in their life.

The Epilepsy Foundation of Middle and west Tennessee is dedicated to the prevention and control of the disorder.

There are approximately 140,000 people in Middle and west Tennessee with epilepsy.

The disorder can affect anyone at any age. It has many forms ranging from massive convulsions to lapses of attention.

The foundation and the STAR Center are finding ways to help.

“You know, many times families come here they are told ‘no’ more than any other word, so what we are doing with our community support is say ‘yes’ and we are able to find

supports and therapies that will add value,” said STAR Center President, Dave Bratcher.

“Helping those who have it when you have a friend and say ‘I understand, I’ve got your hand, I’m going to be here and I’m going to be with you and we’ve got your hand as you need,'” said Susan Holloway with the Epilepsy Foundation of Middle and West Tennessee.

The Epilepsy Foundation provides free educational presentations about seizure prevention.