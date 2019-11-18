Operation Christmas Child is spreading cheer around the world

JACKSON, Tenn. – One organization is sending Christmas cheer across the world with just one little box.

“Hygiene items, a “wow” item like a doll or a stuffed toy or a soccer ball,” Debbie Newell, central drop off team leader said.

These items and many more fill up shoe boxes all arranged inside the gym of First Baptist Church on North Highland Avenue.

“Colored pencils, some kind of writing paper and coloring books,” Newell said. “Some school supplies, because in other countries school supplies are hard to come by.”

All those toys and school supplies that are collected and organized will go to boys and girls of all ages. Newell says some other items include clothing and crayons.

It’s all part of a project called, Operation Christmas Child, which ships shoe boxes to children in need all over the world. Newell says it’s a way to make the holidays a little brighter for children.

“It means a lot to them because they don’t have anything. I went to Honduras and we took things for them and see how excited they were about the things, so little things mean a lot,” Newell said.

You can help too, by simply filling a shoe box with anything a child might want or need. Once that box has been filled you can drop it off at any locations across West Tennessee.

“Fill them up, fill them full, put things in them with things they need, things they want and bring them in, we will ship them off,” Newell said.

You can also be a part in making a donation. For a full list of drop off locations, visit Samaritan’s Purse website.