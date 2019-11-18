Organizations help clean storm damage in McNairy County

McNairy, County — Weeks after a storm ripped through West Tennessee, debris is still being picked up in yards and off of houses.

“Volunteers come in, and in many cases in a matter of hours, get it all cleaned up and normal again, and restores hope and gives them that light at the end of the tunnel feeling,” Leroy Wentz from the Samaritan’s Purse said.

Samaritans Purse is starting their third week in McNairy County, and so far they have responded to more than 100 requests for help.

“Just bringing hope back to their lives, when they walk out of their homes and see a yard full of trees, cars crushed, buildings damaged and they don’t know where to begin,” Wentz said.

Another group, the International Alert Academy, drove from Texas Sunday night to start helping Monday morning.

“We all have needs and it’s nice when someone comes and meets those needs and you’re the one in the struggle,” Daniel Hawley from the International Alert Academy said.

Monday the two groups teamed up to start removing this tree.

Volunteers say it’s all about making sure the residents feel like someone is there.

“They’re all our neighbors. So this gives us the opportunity to be obedient to what we’ve been commanded to do,” Wentz said.

“Go so far, work, volunteer, all of that is to be a representation of Christ’s love for his people,” Hawley said.

If you’d like to volunteer with Samaritan’s Purse, go to their website.