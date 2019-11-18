Pettigrew not to return as Milan head football coach

MILAN, Tenn. — According to Milan school officials, Teddy Pettigrew officially resigned today from his position as head football coach after 2 seasons.

Milan Athletic Director, Greg Scott, released a statement in which he described that Coach Pettigrew, “has been a valuable asset to our football staff at MHS for 16 years and we are grateful for the impact and personal investments he has made in young men over that time.”

However, according to a text message from Pettigrew, he was, “forced to resign as head coach, due to the fact that the future of Milan football was headed in the wrong direction.”

Pettigrew concluded his time at Milan with a record of 14-11, appearing in consecutive playoff appearances in Class 3A.