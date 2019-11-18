Police investigate Saturday death as homicide

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police have identified a man found dead in a downtown apartment Saturday morning.

Police say Titus Black, 72, was found dead in an apartment at the New Southern on East Chester Street.

Police are now investigating his death as a homicide.

Police responded to a report of a death around 10:40 a.m. November 16.

Police have not confirmed how Black was killed, but investigators say they do not believe his death was a random act.

Black was taken for autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.