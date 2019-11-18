Police seek individuals in theft from Dollar General

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two persons of interest in two October thefts from Dollar General.

Police say the two women were in the store at 49 Kenworth Boulevard on October 4 and October 9.

Surveillance video shows the women leaving the store with an unknown amount of laundry detergent.

The women left the store in a light blue Nissan Sentra, according to police.

Anyone who can identify the women or have information on the thefts are asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.