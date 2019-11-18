Repticon exhibit in Tennessee

A scaly event will be making its way across Tennessee.

The Repticon will hold events in Tennessee this year.

The event is a reptile and exotic animal expo that travels throughout the United States offering the opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores.

Visitors will be allowed to handle many of the exotic animals as well as shop for a new pet including reptiles, amphibians and spiders.

Repticon will be at the fairgrounds in Nashville on Dec. 7 and 8, and at the Landers Center outside of Memphis on Dec. 21 and 22.

For more information, look at the Repticon calendar.