Slight Chance for Scattered Rain Showers Overnight

After only three days with rain so far this November, we still remain over a foot ahead of the year-to-date average of total rainfall in Jackson. A few showers may show up tonight, but the main headlines in today’s forecast focus on the heatwave ahead midweek and the next cold front arriving Thursday night into Friday.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight, and although most of the Mid-South will remain dry, there’s a 20% chance for a stray shower overnight. Rain will leave before sunrise Tuesday morning, when temperatures are expected to start out in the lower 40s.

After starting out in the lower 40s tomorrow, temperatures will peak in the lower 60s during the afternoon! Expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with cloudier skies over northwest Tennessee near the Tennessee River. Even warmer weather is ahead Wednesday so tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for for a look at the heatwave and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

