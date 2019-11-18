West Carroll appearing in quarterfinals for first time since 2012

ATWOOD, Tenn. — The West Carroll football program is scheduled to take the field this week in the Class A quarterfinals for the first time since 2012.

After finishing second in Region 7A, the War Eagles defeated Memphis East in the first round, followed by a win at Middle College. Next up for Coach Wolfe’s team is a rematch against the champions from Region 7, Lake County.

West Carroll will look to continue their remarkable run through the Class A bracket this Friday night when they kickoff at Lake County at 7:00.