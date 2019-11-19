Deer gun hunting season opens Saturday

The 2019-2020 statewide gun hunting season for deer opens this weekend.

Starting Saturday, November 23 gun season will officially start.

During the season, hunters may also use muzzleloaders or archery equipment.

Guns have already been permitted since the start of muzzleloader and archery season in Chronic Wasting Disease areas.

The season will continue through January 5.

