Emergency officials conduct CERT training for potential disasters
JACKSON, Tenn.–First responders and volunteers came together to train in how to respond during potential disasters.
The Jackson-Madison County Emergency Management Agency held a drill for Union University nursing students, Tuesday.
The Community Emergency Response Team or “CERT” held the training at the Jackson Fire Department Training Center, in front of Jackson Fairgrounds Park.
Organizers say this type of training is vital in helping victims of major disasters when seconds count.