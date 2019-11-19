Jackson Chamber announces new designation

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Chamber is now an accredited four-star chamber of commerce.

They have been working over the past five years to move up from a three-star rating.

“It’s a bench-marking activity really to look and see how good you are compared to other chambers across the country,” President and CEO of the Jackson Chamber Kyle Spurgeon said.

Moore Hallmark with the United States Chamber of Commerce came to present the award Tuesday morning.

There are 7,000 chambers of commerce in the United States, and only 217 are accredited by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

“It shows they’re continuing to achieve high standards for their chamber, for themselves as a staff, as a volunteer leadership from their board and other executives,” Hallmark said.

Chamber employees, the Red Coats and other officials were there to celebrate the achievement.

The Jackson Chamber started back in 1905. Today, they have 1,400 members.

The accreditation does not stop at four-star. Chambers can also be designated a five-star rating.

“Any time you receive an award and there’s another one out there for you, yeah, we’re all competitive. We all want to move towards that certification,” Spurgeon said. “Bottom line, our job is to make Jackson a better place to live.”

This accreditation lasts through December 2023.