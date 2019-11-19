Lane College uses Home Depot grant to remodel

JACKSON, TENN. — A local college is remodeling after receiving a $50,000 grant.

Lane College is renovating it’s Student Union building and fitness center with the grant they received from the “Re-tool Your School Project” sponsored by Home Depot.

Those working on renovations say having the chance to make improvements could get more students involved.

“Be able to make it more modern, more friendly,” Braylin Laster, with Lane College, said. “Make it an atmosphere where students would want to come in and actually participate in activities that are going on here at Lane College is just a great thing.”

The grant is being used to repair walls and floors, as well as adding water fountains.