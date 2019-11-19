Local students participate in Special Olympics bowling

SAVANNAH, Tenn.–If these students get three strikes, they’re not out.. they get a turkey!

Hardin County Middle and High School students with special needs participated in their first Special Olympics event this morning.

Dozens of students bowled at the Savannah Bowling Center.

The center has a partnership with Hardin County Schools, so every kid in PE classes gets to learn how to bowl.

“Special Olympics is an organization that’s all about highlighting the awesome abilities of people and celebrating them, and giving them a chance to be in the spotlight,” said Kaylee Robertson, a special education teacher at Hardin County Middle School.

Afterwards, awards were given out to the students.