Mugshots : Madison County : 11/18/19 – 11/19/19 November 19, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/9Rhonda Loggin Assault 2/9Cory Weber Violation of probation 3/9Dale Lovell Violation of probation 4/9Demario Owens Failure to comply 5/9Estelle Jeffries Aggravated assault, contempt of court 6/9Lakayla Waddell Failure to appear 7/9Neko Gainwell Vandalism 8/9Rantavious Love Violation of probation 9/9Victor Bond Jr. Violation of probation The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/18/19 and 7 a.m. on 11/19/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots