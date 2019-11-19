Mugshots : Madison County : 11/18/19 – 11/19/19

1/9 Rhonda Loggin Assault

2/9 Cory Weber Violation of probation

3/9 Dale Lovell Violation of probation

4/9 Demario Owens Failure to comply



5/9 Estelle Jeffries Aggravated assault, contempt of court

6/9 Lakayla Waddell Failure to appear

7/9 Neko Gainwell Vandalism

8/9 Rantavious Love Violation of probation



9/9 Victor Bond Jr. Violation of probation



















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/18/19 and 7 a.m. on 11/19/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.