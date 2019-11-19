Peabody pursuing another state title

TRENTON, Tenn. — To no surprise, the Peabody football program continues to showcase yet another run through the postseason. Peabody advanced to the Class AA state quarterfinals with a 48-0 shutout over McKenzie last Friday night, improving to 12-0 on the year.

From the very first kickoff of the 2019 season, this Golden Tide team made it very clear that they were after another state title. They’ll get an opportunity to take another step closer to that goal this Friday night, when they take on Fairley in Trenton.