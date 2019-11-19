Sunny And Warmer Today!

Weather Update: 8:00 AM Tuesday, November 18 —

Good morning West Tennessee. A warm front moved through the area last night helping to focus a few light showers this morning. Things are quiet now as a ridge moves in and we remain situated in a mild warm sector. We will see temps climb into the 60s this afternoon. A weak cold front is progged to move in later this afternoon . It wont really have any profound effects, but it will be a touch cooler on Wednesday morning.

