Suspects in 2018 robbery sentenced

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two men suspected of robbing a north Madison County convenience store have been sentenced.

Investigators say the robbery happened at the Maverick gas station in Three Way on Dec. 14.

Kevin Grammer was charged with aggravated robbery, theft of property over $1,000, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, and multiple other charges, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. He has been sentenced to serve 12 years on the robbery conviction, and another two years on the remaining charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Brent Martin pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery, and was sentenced to serve eight years, according to the sheriff’s office.