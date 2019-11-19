Warming Up to Nearly 70°F Tomorrow

Weather Update – 7:00 p.m. – Tuesday, November 19th

Temperatures were finally back in the lower to middle 60s this afternoon for some of the warmest weather we’ve had since last week when we last had a high temperature in the upper 60s last Sunday. We’ll get warmer than that in some spots tomorrow and Thursday before the next cold front arrives bringing showers to the area for a couple of days.

TONIGHT

Under mostly clear skies, temperatures will drop to the middle and upper 30s by sunrise Wednesday. It’ll be a little bit colder in some spots than it was last night, but we’re expecting to continue the heatwave tomorrow!

After starting the morning with patchy frost, some spots may get close to 70°F tomorrow afternoon! Most of West Tennessee will reach a high temperature in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. A cold front begins to arrive on Thursday bringing rain to the area through early Saturday morning. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the hour-by-hour forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

