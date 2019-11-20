Downtown Brownsville restaurant celebrates Thanksgiving
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.– One restaurant feeds the community a Thanksgiving meal.
Brownsville Family Restaurant served hundreds of meals to the community Wednesday.
Community members lined up for a taste of mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes, ham and many other Thanksgiving classics.
Some enjoyed their meals in house, while many ordered to-go plates.
Owner Carolyn Reed says serving these meals means a lot to her.
“Thanksgiving is a special time for me, and people seem like they’re so happy when they can come by and get a free meal,” Reed said. “So, that’s what we enjoy doing.”
Reed says her restaurant in Brownsville has served the Thanksgiving meals for at least 13 years.