Federal program provides assistance to West Tennessee farmers

JACKSON, Tenn. — The recent tariffs imposed by China affect crops like soybeans, corn and cotton, all of which are grown in West Tennessee. But if you’ve been affected by those tariffs, there are programs that can help.

The Market Facilitation Program, or MFP for short, is backed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. President Trump authorized more than $14 billion for the program, meant to help farmers affected by the tariffs.

So far, it’s delivered a stunning amount to Tennessee farmers.

“There’s been 10,724 applications statewide. That has a total value payout of $230 million that’s going to the economy across Tennessee,” said Dennis Beavers, the state executive director for the USDA Farm Service Agency in Tennessee.

“It’s a direct payment to producers who have been affected by the tariff problem. Corn, cotton, soybeans, wheat, milo here in Madison County,” said Lisa Upton, acting county executive director for Madison County Farm Service Agency.

When you’re ready to apply, or if you have questions, head to your local county FSA office, and they can help you through the process.

“Twenty-seven percent of all farms in Tennessee are 10 years or less, and many of those folks are not taking advantage of the programs they need to be taking advantage of with the Farm Service Agency. We’re there to help farmers,” Beavers said.

But if you want to apply for assistance, time is running out.

“The deadline to do that is December 6, so they need to be sure to contact us before then,” Upton said.

To see the application and more information, visit the USDA farmers website.