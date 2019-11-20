Local health department offering walk-ins for flu shots

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s that time of year again. A local health department is offering walk-in appointments for flu shots.

It’s the time of year when you may want to think about preventative measures to keep you and your loved ones healthy over the holiday season.

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is now accepting walk-ins for those wanting the flu shot.

There is no appointment needed at the health department Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A high-dose flu vaccine is available for people ages 65 and older.

The shots will be free for those with certain insurance providers.

The following insurance providers cover the flu shots:

 United Healthcare Commercial

 TennCare

 BlueCross BlueShield

 BlueCare

 Medicare

 Cigna PPO

 Cigna Open Access Plus

 Cigna Local Plus Direct

 Aetna

 Amerigroup

For more information, call the health department at (731) 423-3020.