Local specialist assists others in launching small businesses

LEXINGTON, Tenn.– “I love working with people, and I love doing what I do. I don’t look at it as work, I look at it as fun,” Joel Newman, a small business specialist, said before his Wednesday morning meeting.

Newman works for the Tennessee Small Business Development Center. He is one of the people who helps small business owners get started the right way.

“Really, I hold their feet to the fire,” Newman said. “So they may have blisters on their feet, but they have to do the work, and if you’re not committed to it, don’t do it.”

He helps them write a business plan, figure out costs and generate an income.

“The important thing is to get them to project cash flow, so we can see how long it’s going to take for them to break even and if it’s even sustainable,” he said.

The easiest way to get in touch with the Tennessee Small Business Development Center is to go through your local chamber.

“Believe it or not, because we cover nine counties in West Tennessee, we’ve done everything from transport, hair salons, bath and body shops. We’ve done cattle ranching,” he said.

The services are free, which is important to a new business.

“That’s the real payment,” he said. “Seeing the satisfaction of somebody start something and be successful at it.”

The Tennessee Small Business Development Center is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, participating universities and community colleges and regional support partners.