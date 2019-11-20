Mugshots : Madison County : 11/19/19 – 11/20/19 November 20, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/13ALLEN LEON JONES Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/13ANTWUANE RUCKER Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 3/13AUSTIN SANDERS Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/13CECIL SONDRA GLENN Schedule VI drug violations, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/13EDWARD JOE KING Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 6/13JODY LEE HOLLAND False imprisonment, simple domestic assault, theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 7/13KAREN SANDERS Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/13LATORIS BOND Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/13NEHEMIAH JACKSON Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/13ROBERT GUIRDY Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/13TRISTAN DAIZ OWENS Aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, burglary of a motor vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 12/13WILL MCKNIGHT Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 13/13WILLIAM BENJAMIN WRIGHT Evading arrest, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/19/19 and 7 a.m. on 11/20/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest