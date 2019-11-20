Mugshots : Madison County : 11/19/19 – 11/20/19

1/13 ALLEN LEON JONES Driving on revoked/suspended license

2/13 ANTWUANE RUCKER Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism

3/13 AUSTIN SANDERS Violation of probation

4/13 CECIL SONDRA GLENN Schedule VI drug violations, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license



5/13 EDWARD JOE KING Failure to comply

6/13 JODY LEE HOLLAND False imprisonment, simple domestic assault, theft under $999

7/13 KAREN SANDERS Violation of community corrections

8/13 LATORIS BOND Driving on revoked/suspended license



9/13 NEHEMIAH JACKSON Violation of probation, failure to appear

10/13 ROBERT GUIRDY Driving on revoked/suspended license

11/13 TRISTAN DAIZ OWENS Aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, burglary of a motor vehicle

12/13 WILL MCKNIGHT Aggravated domestic assault



13/13 WILLIAM BENJAMIN WRIGHT Evading arrest, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, driving while unlicensed



























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/19/19 and 7 a.m. on 11/20/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.