State parks hosting Thanksgiving buffets
If you don’t want to cook this Thanksgiving, but you still want all the fixings, we have an option.
Six Tennessee state parks will host Thanksgiving buffets on Thanksgiving Day, including Natchez Trace and Pickwick Landing.
The buffets will include roasted turkey and dressing, as well as other home-style cooking, including desserts.
Discounts will be available for children and seniors.
The two parks in West Tennessee participating are listed below:
Natchez Trace State Park
The Western Spur
11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
$15.95, children under five eat free, seniors (62 and older) receive a 10 percent discount
Reservations for eight or more
731-968-8176, 800-250-8616
567 Pin Oak Lane, Wildersville
Pickwick Landing State Park
The Captain’s Galley
11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
$15.95, children under five eat free, children 6-12 half price (limit four children per paying adult), seniors receive a 10 percent discount
Reservations for parties of eight or more
731-689-3135
116 State Park Lane, Counce