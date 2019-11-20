State parks hosting Thanksgiving buffets

If you don’t want to cook this Thanksgiving, but you still want all the fixings, we have an option.

Six Tennessee state parks will host Thanksgiving buffets on Thanksgiving Day, including Natchez Trace and Pickwick Landing.

The buffets will include roasted turkey and dressing, as well as other home-style cooking, including desserts.

Discounts will be available for children and seniors.

The two parks in West Tennessee participating are listed below:

Natchez Trace State Park

The Western Spur

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

$15.95, children under five eat free, seniors (62 and older) receive a 10 percent discount

Reservations for eight or more

731-968-8176, 800-250-8616

567 Pin Oak Lane, Wildersville

Pickwick Landing State Park

The Captain’s Galley

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

$15.95, children under five eat free, children 6-12 half price (limit four children per paying adult), seniors receive a 10 percent discount

Reservations for parties of eight or more

731-689-3135

116 State Park Lane, Counce