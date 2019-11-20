Suit filed against Hardeman County, officials

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn.–Employees at a local sheriff’s office have filed a lawsuit against the county.

Deputies with the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office have filed a lawsuit against Hardeman County Mayor Jimmy Sain, the Hardeman County Commission, the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office and others, alleging the county failed to properly compensate many sheriff’s office employees.

