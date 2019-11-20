UTM-Parsons Center celebrates milestone of teacher’s career

PARSONS, Tenn.–A big milestone as UT Martin faculty, staff, students and community members all gathered Wednesday to celebrate mathematics and statistics teacher Jim Reed on more than half a century of teaching.

“And now, his former students are now teachers themselves. And the teachers, the math teachers that he had taught are so wonderful that they are now are then being prompted to math coaches and math supervisors and so his influence will be seen for years to come,” said Dr. Kelli Deere, director of the UT-Martin Parsons Center. “And we are just very appreciative and thankful for mr. jim reed is celebrating, not only his birthday, but 55 years of education.”