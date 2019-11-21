“Angel Tree” program brings gifts for veterans

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The Tennessee State Veterans’ Home has brought back one of their favorite annual traditions: the Angel Tree, full of wishes and gift ideas for their veterans.

Employees have gone around and asked the veterans what they want for Christmas.

Anyone can come by to grab a card, see what’s inside the card, then bring that gift.

A lot of residents do not have family left, so even the smallest gift can bring some holiday cheer.

They got a little help Wednesday, thanks to a Facebook post urging people to participate.

The post has been shared more than 1,000 times, with people everywhere wanting to help the veterans home.

Activity director Carol Holt was thrilled by the response.

“Yes! I’m so shocked! Their faces light up like children on Christmas. It’s great,” Holt said.

She says one of the biggest requests is gift cards for restaurants.

“We take our residents out daily to go eat, but we have a lot of them that can’t afford it. They’re just like every other nursing home, and some of them are allotted $50 a month, and that’s all they’re allotted,” said Holt.

Anyone interested in helping out can swing by the home and grab one of the names from the tree.

“We offer the community to come out and grab as many cards as you want and make a difference in a veterans life. At the end of the day we are their family,” Joy Cooper, director of admissions for the home, said.

“I don’t think there’s another facility in West Tennessee who is going to take care of your veterans like we can,” Holt said.

If you do plan on participating, the deadline for the Angel Tree gifts is December 15.