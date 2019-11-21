Child born at 23 weeks now celebrates first birthday

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A year ago, a family reached out to WBBJ, desperately asking for prayers after their little boy was born with serious medical complications.

Sutton Lackey was born at 23 weeks, but overcame a brain bleed and an infection before finally going home for the first time at four months old.

“A lot of people have probably never seen a 1-pound baby. But when you think about a baby, especially your own child, and see God has brought them to a 16-pound baby, it does make you a little emotional because I’m just so thankful,” Chelsea said.

Thursday, Sutton celebrated his first birthday.

Chelsea and Clif Lackey say every milestone is a miracle.

“The biggest one is that he’s here with us. There was a good possibility he wouldn’t be here right now, and that’s the biggest one,” Clif said.

Doctors told Clif and Chelsea that Sutton’s chances of survival were 16 percent at birth.

Now he’s exceeding all expectations.

“He’s sitting up a lot better and gained a lot more weight. He’s very vocal. He’ll laugh and play with you,” Clif said.

The Lackeys say this is all due to months of prayers.

“We can feel the prayers. There’s no way that this would be possible. And I mean, we go to Wal-Mart and see someone there, and they’ll say, ‘Hey, how’s he doing? We’ve been praying for you,’ and that means so much,” Clif said.

They know there is a much bigger plan for Sutton.

“You have to look at the bigger picture,” Clif said. “Even though sometimes you question why you have to go through this or go through that. God’s got a plan, even through the rough times. We truly believe he has a big plan for Sutton and us.”

“Things aren’t going to happen in our timing. It’s going to happen in Christ’s timing,” Chelsea said.

Going forward, the Lackeys ask for prayers that Sutton will continue to develop and grow stronger.