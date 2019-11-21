Crockett County and Haywood fighting for a semifinal spot

ALAMO, Tenn. — It’s a rematch between two familiar faces in Region 7 4A as Crockett County and Haywood will go head to head in the Class 4A state quarterfinals.

In the meeting during the regular season, the Tomcats came back in the 4th quarter to top the Cavaliers 45-30 in Alamo.

Since that game took place, neither team has lost. Both teams have cruised in the games leading up to tomorrow night’s contest. Haywood has only allowed 8 total points in their first two postseason games, while Crockett County has scored a combined 126 points.

All of that will of course be put to the test when the two powerhouses clash in Brownsville on Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00.