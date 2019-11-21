EcoBoulder speaker recall

Check your speakers before starting up that Christmas music.

Grace Digital is recalling its EcoBoulder speakers.

The speaker’s battery can reportedly become overcharged and burst.

The company has received five reports of speaker batteries bursting, including two reports of property damage.

The speakers were sold at Academy Sports, Home Depot, Best Buy and Amazon.

If you have one, contact ECOXGEAR to receive a free battery replacement kit.

To contact ECOXGEAR, call 800-903-9664 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, or email at them at safety@ecoxgear.com, or go online at www.ecoxgear.com and click on “Safety” in the top header.

More information is available at www.ecoxgear.com/safetynotice.