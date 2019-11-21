Family, friends gather for concert at UofM Lambuth Campus

JACKSON, Tenn. — Families and friends gathered for the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus Ensemble Concert on Thursday.

The performance is for a final grade for a music class.

Students helped with the technical arrangements, lights, songs and everything on stage.

“The guitar players are learning with the bass players and the drummers and the singers. And they are learning together. It becomes almost like a football team or a baseball team. They are all working together for a final goal,” Dr. Jeremy Tubbs said, the director of music and entertainment for UofM at Lambuth. “What’s your role, and what do you have to do? And they learn it together. It’s really fantastic, actually.”

The concert was free and open to the public.