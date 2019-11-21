Free after-Thanksgiving hikes at Tennessee state parks

You can eat care-free for Thanksgiving with this upcoming event.

All Tennessee state parks will host their annual after-Thanksgiving hikes.

The hikes are free, and a variety of hikes will be offered, ranging from easy-paved trails to rugged back country trails.

This will be the last of the five signature hikes held by the state parks this year, taking place on November 29.

So far this year, more than 6,500 people have participated in the hikes, far exceeding the just over 3,200 from last year.

For more information on the hikes, visit their website.