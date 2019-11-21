Hardeman County lawsuit

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reached out to attorneys Thursday in a lawsuit on employee pay in Hardeman County.

More than a dozen employees have filed a lawsuit against Hardeman County, the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office, the Hardeman County Commission and others, alleging failure to pay overtime and other compensation correctly.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reached out Thursday to attorneys representing the county and an attorney for the employees in the lawsuit and are waiting to hear back from both parties.