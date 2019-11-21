Heavy Rain at Times Overnight into Early Friday

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Thursday, November 21st

Showers have been coming and going throughout the morning and afternoon in West Tennessee with temperatures reaching the lower to middle 60s at the warmest part of the day so far. We can expect rain to remain possible through Saturday morning however, so keep that umbrella handy!

TONIGHT

Showers will continue to come and go overnight in West Tennessee with rain becoming heavy at times before sunrise Friday. Thunderstorms are not out of the realm of possibility but the threat for any severe weather remains low. We’ll see temperatures start in the upper 50s Friday morning but it will slowly get colder throughout most of the day.

Overcast skies and showers are expected tomorrow with rain likeliest during the morning and after sunset. Temperatures will slowly fall throughout most of the day with the thermometer ultimately reading the upper 40s and lower 50s during the afternoon. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the weekend forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

