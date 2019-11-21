Holiday Mart kicks off the holiday season

JACKSON, Tenn. — Thursday night, the University School of Jackson’s Holiday Mart kicked off. A night for some West Tennesseans to get first dibs on all the holiday goodies.

“It kicks off the holiday season,” Sarah Smith said.

It’s a holiday shopping spree many West Tennesseans are looking forward to every year.

With items like sweaters purses, and thousands more filling up the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

Sarah Smith says going to the Holiday Mart is on her to do list every year.

“Coming to the Holiday Mart, like my whole life,” Smith said.

“People come in from all over West Tennessee to shop, to have baked goods, to have good food and just visit and get in the holiday spirit,” Smith said.

Only some get a head start on shopping at the Holiday Mart.

“Well tonight is the preview party, so people that are here tonight, are coming in, their getting a sneak peak at everything and getting to shop before anyone else,” Smith said.

“And our parents play a huge role in this, I mean the organization, this doesn’t just happen overnight, this is actually a year long process,” Head of School at USJ Stewart Hirstein said.

Plus 100 percent of the proceeds go right back to USJ.

The USJ Holiday Mart will continue throughout the weekend.

Admission is $5.

