Increasing Clouds, Then Rain Later

Weather Update: Thursday, November 21 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. A few spotty showers continue pushing east across the region. They are ahead of a cold front that will gradually stalll across the region later this afternoon. Aloft a ridge will gradually shift east from the mid Mississippi River valley into the Tennessee valley. That will allow temps to continue climbing today despite the increasing cloud cover. We should top out this morning in the low to mid 60s.

This Afternoon/Early Evening:

The main cold front will move into northwest Tennessee, and stall just north of I-40. As the wave that is near the four corners region drops into the Plains, this this shift the main subtropical-jet axis along the front which will increase the areal coverage and intensity of the rainfall mainly after sunset and towards 7 to 8 pm. The wave may produce heavy rain at times through the evening.

