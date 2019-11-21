Jackson-Madison County Special Questions Committee tallies up votes at final meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Members of the Jackson-Madison County Special Questions Committee tallied up votes Thursday evening.

This was followed by a previous meeting for teachers to vote whether they want to participate in collaborative conferencing.

The special questions committee allowed teachers to vote on this last week.

Thursday, the committee went over the results.

“Of those 922 [voters], 534 of them voted ‘yes’ to participate in Collaborative Conferencing,” said Shannon Stewart, a JMCSS Board Member.

Since the committee has ended the voting process, this was their last meeting.

The next steps on Collaborative Conferencing will take place at Monday’s school board meeting.