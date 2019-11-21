JTA receives $1,000 check for holiday transportation

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local transportation provider was presented a check Thursday.

The Jackson Transit Authority was a presented a $1,000 check by BancorpSouth Thursday afternoon.

General manager for JTA Travis Franklin says the bank donated the funds so passengers in the Hub City can have a ride for Black Friday.

“Our sponsorship to JTA is for just that,” said Doug Roth, Jackson market president for BancorpSouth. “So that folks can get on the bus, ride to and from their homes and business throughout Jackson on the biggest shopping day of the year.”

Franklin says passengers can ride for free.