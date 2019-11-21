Library offers memory kits to help those with memory loss

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library is offering a new way to bring back memories.

One of the Leadership Jackson groups came up with the idea of memory kits for people who are suffering from memory loss.

Each kit is different, with everything from books and puzzles to DVDs and CDs.

Care takers can then use those items to start a conversation about the things their loved ones do remember.

“It’s really important to focus on the interaction and the relationship, not so much get consumed with the things that person does not remember,” Jenci Spradlin said.

You can now check out one of the memory kits from the library.

There were also representatives from five different memory care facilities in Jackson, who were able to take one back to their residents and use.