Mugshots : Madison County : 11/20/19 – 11/21/19 November 21, 2019

Patsy Jean Thomas Criminal trespass
Harley Hughes Violation of probation
Austin Selph Violation of community corrections
Christopher Lynn Lake Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear
Cody Copeland Failure to appear
Dawn Eugenia Hickman Violation of probation, failure to appear
Donisha Shanta Simmons Failure to appear
Fredrick Brown Aggravated assault
Jarvis Bronte Bryant Failure to appear
Johnathan Jarrett Vandalism, violation of probation
Mark Allen Tooles Failure to comply
Melvin Henning Violation of community corrections
Michael Dee Rowan Driving on revoked/suspended license
Misty Adams Driving on revoked/suspended license
Payton Lynn Faulkner Failure to appear
Richard Lynn Ray II Public indecency - indecent exposure
Robert Lee Jones Sexual battery
Roy Trice Failure to appear
Terrence Williams Failure to appear
Warner Carter Violation of probation

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/20/19 and 7 a.m. on 11/21/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.