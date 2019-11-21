Mugshots : Madison County : 11/20/19 – 11/21/19

1/20 Patsy Jean Thomas Criminal trespass

2/20 Harley Hughes Violation of probation

3/20 Austin Selph Violation of community corrections

4/20 Christopher Lynn Lake Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear



5/20 Cody Copeland Failure to appear

6/20 Dawn Eugenia Hickman Violation of probation, failure to appear

7/20 Donisha Shanta Simmons Failure to appear

8/20 Fredrick Brown Aggravated assault



9/20 Jarvis Bronte Bryant Failure to appear

10/20 Johnathan Jarrett Vandalism, violation of probation

11/20 Mark Allen Tooles Failure to comply

12/20 Melvin Henning Violation of community corrections



13/20 Michael Dee Rowan Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/20 Misty Adams Driving on revoked/suspended license

15/20 Payton Lynn Faulkner Failure to appear

16/20 Richard Lynn Ray II Public indecency - indecent exposure



17/20 Robert Lee Jones Sexual battery

18/20 Roy Trice Failure to appear

19/20 Terrence Williams Failure to appear

20/20 Warner Carter Violation of probation









































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/20/19 and 7 a.m. on 11/21/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.