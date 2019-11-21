New construction closes roads for weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — Parts of North Highland Avenue in north Jackson will be closed this weekend for interstate construction.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is making their way down the interstate, continuing construction to widen Interstate 40 through Jackson.

Saturday there will be a full closure of I-40 at Exit 82 and North Highland Avenue.

“In order for us to safely and properly pour the new bridge deck,” Nichole Lawrence, TDOT Community Relations Officer, said.

This is the next phase in the project.

The closures will be from 3 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

“We pick that odd number because at 3 a.m. there’s not as much traffic, and it gives us that couple of hours, because it’ll take a couple of hours to get the streets and everything closed off,” Lawrence said.

North Highland will be closed from Carriage House to Vann Drive, making you unable to cross under the bridge.

The work is weather dependent.

“If they can’t do it Saturday, they’ll try again Sunday. And if it rains all weekend, they’ll try again the weekend after Thanksgiving,” Lawrence said.

If you are on the interstate you’ll exit off at 82 and then use the on ramp to get right back on the interstate.

“It’s still very important to be aware, where you are, and what you’re driving through because conditions can change at any moment with construction equipment,” Lawrence said.

For up to date lane closures and other things that could slow down your road trip use the TDOT SmartWay map or call 511.

One thing to look forward to, all temporary lane closures will be halted across the state starting Wednesday for the holiday, and start again the Monday after Thanksgiving.