Peabody Golden Tide shares lunch with seniors

TRENTON, Tenn. — ‘Tis the season of giving, and one football team shares some love.

The Peabody High School football team stopped in for a Thanksgiving feast with the residents at Trenton Health and Rehab Center on Thursday.

The Golden Tide will play at home in the quarter finals Friday against Fairley High School from Memphis.

“We have a really good group of kids and, so any time they get the opportunity to give back to the community and be a part of the community, they take advantage of that,” head coach Shane Jacobs said.

“We are just so grateful to have a community that gives back to us,” Katie Burke said.

This is the fourth year that they have hosted this event.