Christmas open House begins in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The holidays are almost here and store owners in one county are making sure your gift shopping isn’t breaking the bank.

Black Friday is only a week away, but stores in Henderson County are getting an early start on the holiday deals.

“Our entire store will be 10 percent off this weekend,” Rachel Wade said.

“This weekend we have $10 off $50, and then we also have 20 percent off store wide,” Monica Sowell said.

This Friday is the beginning of Christmas Open House in Henderson County, where local stores have deals all weekend long.

Shoppers can save big.

The Christmas Open House is really the first thing that gets people in the mood for shopping, everybody wants to get done shopping early and just get those deals,” Wade said.

Gift Garden has been a part of the Lexington community for seven years.

Co-owner Rachel Wade explains why it’s important to her that shoppers support small businesses.

“Shopping local is going to keep revenue in our town, you want to support the people that are supporting you,” Wade said.

“We have tons of jewelry bags, soaps and shampoos and clothes,” Sowell said. “All kinds of really neat ideas.”

The Paisley Peacock Boutique has been open in downtown Lexington for less than a week.

Owner Monica Sowell says the Christmas Open House is a great way to kick things off.

“This is where we live, this is where I grew up, and people that I love dearly and care about, so I think it’s important as a community to just support one another,” Sowell said.

Store owners say the Christmas Open House will end Sunday night.