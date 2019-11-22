JPD confirms fatality in North Highland crash

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department responded to a fatal traffic accident Friday morning.

Police say occupants from the other vehicle fled the scene on foot before police arrived.

According to a news release, JPD is working on an accident with injuries on North Highland Avenue near First Baptist Church.

Police say traffic is being diverted at North Parkway and Skyline Drive.

Delays are to be expected. Consider alternative routes.

This investigation is ongoing.